Gift of Memory Program Underway in Shinglehouse

SHINGLEHOUSE — Kevin Dusenbury’s Gift of Memory Program, which benefits Potter County’s Christmas House is currently in its 21st year.
Through Dusenbury’s business, the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home in Shinglehouse, local residents can contribute presents in memory of their deceased loved ones to the organization, which distributes gifts to over 1,200 Potter County children and elderly during the holidays.
In the past 20 years, gifts too numerous to count were collected at the funeral home and presented to the Christmas House for distribution to needy families. Those wishing to make donations of new, unwrapped toys or gifts can call Dusenbury at (814) 697-6570.
Again this year due to COVID 19, the Christmas House is asking that the program start early to be able to have distribution to the recipients as early as possible.
Therefore donations will be collected until Nov. 16, 2021.
In purchasing gifts this year, the Christmas House is asking for donations of items for girls in the 9 to 12 age group and also for teenagers. There is also a need for gifts for boys of all ages.