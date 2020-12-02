SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. — Kevin and Patty Dusenbury, of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home in Shinglehouse, through the generosity of many donors to their Gift of Memory program, recently delivered an overwhelming amount of toys and gifts to the Christmas House in Coudersport.
The event marked the 20th year of the program.
Delivering the toys were the Dusenburys and the Klesa family, who embraced the Gift of Memory program to honor their son and brother, Jon. The Klesas donated over 500 gifts and toys donated by their family and friends, again this year.
“We have donors from the first year that continue to donate and new donors every year,” Kevin Dusenbury said. “We had several donors who contributed monies which allowed us to shop for specific needs to purchase items for the older children.”
Dusenbury, who is the owner and funeral director of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home and serves as the Potter County Coroner added, “We are once again amazed by the generosity of so many people, especially during this very difficult year. We received a call from the Christmas House volunteers stating that they had an urgent need for gifts this year. We started early collecting gifts at their request.
"This is likely the most gifts we have ever collected and we truly thank each person who donated, assuring that despite the unprecedented year we are experiencing, many less fortunate individuals and families will have a brighter and happier Christmas," Dusenbury added. "On behalf of the Klesa and the Dusenbury families, we wish everyone a beautiful, blessed and very merry Christmas.”