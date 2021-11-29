SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. — Kevin and Patty Dusenbury of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home were "flabbergasted" by the extreme generosity of many donors to their Gift of Memory program.
The Gift of Memory program delivered toys and gifts to the Christmas House in Coudersport on Nov. 20, marking the 21st year of the program.
Delivering the toys were the Dusenburys and the Klesa family, who have embraced the Gift of Memory program to honor their son and brother, Jon. The family brought over 500 gifts and toys donated by their family and friends again this year.
Also delivering toys and gifts was the John Turek family, who have been dedicated yearly donors since the inception of the program.
New to the program this year, Curtis and Chris Campbell, were also in attendance delivering a huge amount of handmade hats and scarfs.
“We have donors from the first year that continue to donate and new donors every year," Kevin Dusenbury said. "We had several donors who contributed very generous amounts of money which allowed us to shop for specific needs to purchase items for the older children."
Dusenbury, owner and director of the funeral home and the Potter County coroner, added, “We are once again amazed by the generosity of so many people. We again received a call from the Christmas House volunteers stating that they had an urgent need for gifts this year.
“As we did last year, we started collecting gifts early, at their request. Every year seems to surpass the year before. We truly thank each person who donated, assuring that many less fortunate individuals and families will have a brighter and happier Christmas. We wish everyone a beautiful, blessed and very Merry Christmas.”