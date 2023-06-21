HINSDALE — The Hinsdale Central School District has named Tiffany Giannicchi as the new superintendent of schools.
Giannicchi, assistant superintendent at the Salamanca City Central School District, was appointed June 14 by the Hinsdale Board of Education. She will fill the position following the retirement of longtime superintendent Larry Ljungberg on June 30.
“Following an extensive search process facilitated by Jim Frame of Castallo and Silky LCC, we are excited to welcome Tiffany Giannicchi to our community,” said Jennifer Howell, president of the Hinsdale school board. “Mrs. Giannichi has exceptional leadership experience, and we look forward to working with her in July.”
Giannicchi previously served as principal at Pioneer Central School for 10 years and was a staff development specialist and curriculum coordinator for Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCES.
Giannicchi attended St. Bonaventure University, earning a B.S. in Elementary Education and an M.S. in Special Education. She received her school building and district leader certificates from SUNY Fredonia.
“On behalf of the Board of Education, I would like to thank the community and our school family for their assistance in the search process,” Howell added. “The community survey proved helpful in guiding us in the search.”
Giannicchi lives in Allegany, with her husband, Tony, superintendent of the Allegany-Limestone Central School District, and daughters Julianna, Mia and Cara. Besides spending time with her family, Giannicchi’s favorite things to do during off time are travel, garden, bike and cook.