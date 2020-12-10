OLEAN — During the past week, staff at the Olean Public Library were quite surprised when they received a number of additional art submissions, including a large, reddish-orange metal crab, for the Olean Together Apart project which has been ongoing since last summer.
Alijah Fox, programming librarian, said the submissions will not only be put on display in the library’s art gallery and on Facebook in January, but will also be entered in a contest for first, second- and third-place prizes. Fox said the deadline for entering artwork for the event is Dec. 31, therefore there is still time for community members to submit art made during the pandemic.
“We’ve been pleasantly surprised with how well this has been received,” Fox said. “We’ve gotten a nice variety of different types of art.”
She said over 15 pieces have been submitted, but the library staff is hoping for even more to fill out the gallery’s exhibit area. The program was started by the library last summer to obtain positive messages from the community in the form of art, photos, prose and poetry. The goal is to uplift the community during this difficult year.
Fox said the OTA exhibit will be on display in January for the community to see and vote on their favorite items. The exhibit will also be on Facebook toward the end of January.
The artwork at present includes fabric art, paintings, glasswork and even sculptures designed and cut from metal. There is also a number of “beautiful” finger paint art submitted by children from the community.
“We still have the submission that was made from stained glass,” Fox said of glass art created by Stephanie Mitchell of Portville. The stained glass features a masked squirrel holding a stack of books and is expected to be permanently displayed in the library, with the permission of Mitchell.
“It’s really interesting, so it will be quite a variety” of artwork in the exhibit, Fox added.
The metal sculptures, that include the huge reddish-orange crab made from sawblades and wrenches and a caterpillar made from rakes, were submitted by Jeff and Shelly Hellier of Olean.
“They’re really cool looking,” Fox said of the metal sculptures. “I think it’s really interesting the different materials we’ve gotten” for the displays.
Shelly Hellier said she and her husband have been working on the art pieces throughout the pandemic.
“Right now it’s just a hobby for us,” Hellier explained. “Maybe after we retire we might do a little more with it. My husband does the welding and I do the painting.”
In addition to the crab and caterpillar sculptures, they also submitted four other art pieces including a black widow spider made from welded metal discs taken from a farm tractor.
Hellier said they wanted to contribute to the library project because of all the good things the organization does for the community.
“I’ve been pleased to see how much our library has offered during Covid,” she commented. “We do crafty stuff and the active stuff, and we’re not big readers but we participated in some of their Lego challenges during Covid. (The library) is trying very hard to keep the community active during Covid and I’ve been very impressed.”
Fox said first-, second- and third-place winners, voted on by the community in-person and on Facebook, will win gift certificates from the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce.
Artwork can be brought to the library and artists should note the items are for the OTA project. Contact information should be attached to the art in order for the owners to be contacted to pick up their materials after the exhibit is over.
For more information on the OTA project, visit the library at 134 North Second St. or contact them at 372-0200.