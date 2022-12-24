The American Red Cross is asking donors to shake up their holiday plans and give blood or platelets now and into the new year.
According to AAA, nearly 113 million people are expected to travel at least 50 miles from home between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2, meaning many who may have otherwise given blood will likely defer their donation until the new year.
Unfortunately, trauma patients in the emergency room, those undergoing cancer treatment and new parents in need of lifesaving transfusions can’t take a holiday break. The need for blood and platelets is constant.
It’s important for donors, especially type O blood donors and platelet donors, to give now to ensure hospitals have the blood they need into the new year.
Schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767.
As a thank-you, all who come to give before Jan. 2 will get a long-sleeved Red Cross t-shirt, while supplies last.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities include:
Allegany County
Almond – Jan. 13, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Almond Fire Department, 1 Marvin Lane.
Canaseraga – Dec. 27, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., American Legion, 83 West Main St.
Cuba – Jan. 5, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., First Baptist Church, 17 South St.
Little Genesee – Dec. 29, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Faith Bible Church, 8137 Main St.
Wellsville – Jan. 6, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Wellsville Bible Church, 2908 Andover Road.
Wellsville – Jan. 12, noon to 4:30 p.m., American Legion Post 702, 23 Jefferson St.
Cattaraugus County
Franklinville – Jan. 6, 1-6 p.m., Franklinville Fire Hall, 75 North Main St.
Gowanda – Dec. 28, noon to 5 p.m., American Legion Post 409, 100 Legion Drive.
Olean – Jan. 16, noon to 5:30 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 109 S. Barry St.
Randolph – Jan. 13, 1-6 p.m., Randolph Fire Hall, 70 Main St.