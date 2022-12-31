Library craft class

Children’s craft activities are planned in January at the Olean Public Library.

 Olean Public Library

OLEAN — Olean Public Library staff have been busy planning an array of programs for the new year. People of all ages, from infants to seniors, will find something to enjoy, from story times, to gaming, to book clubs and more.

Programs for children and families are a popular mainstay at the library. Beginning Jan. 23, the children’s department will offer the winter session of programs including Investigation Stations for children ages 3 and up. This program features stories, music and games followed by art and exploration of STEAM-related activity stations.

