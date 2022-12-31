OLEAN — Olean Public Library staff have been busy planning an array of programs for the new year. People of all ages, from infants to seniors, will find something to enjoy, from story times, to gaming, to book clubs and more.
Programs for children and families are a popular mainstay at the library. Beginning Jan. 23, the children’s department will offer the winter session of programs including Investigation Stations for children ages 3 and up. This program features stories, music and games followed by art and exploration of STEAM-related activity stations.
While exploring the Investigation Stations, children can take a “paws” to read with one of our therapy dogs at the Reading Can be Ruff Book Club. Reading out loud to a canine friend helps reduce stress and makes reading practice fun! “Pupcorn” will also be served.
Stories and More, for children ages 1-3 (accompanied by an adult), features stories, songs, rhymes, finger plays, group play, and creative art projects. The Baby and Me program for babies (birth to age 2) and their caregivers also features stories, songs, rhymes and play interspersed with lots of cuddles.
Stories and Stretches, for children ages 2-6, is a fun movement-oriented program with stories, songs, stretches and moving.
Registration, beginning Jan. 9, is required for the above programs. For information on dates and times, as well as how to register, visit our website at www.oleanlibrary.org, where you can also subscribe to our monthly newsletter. Registration can also be done in person or by calling (716) 372-0200 ext. 2023.
A Writers Club for children of all ages is also being planned for the new year. The Club will promote the “writing to read” theory. Kids will be introduced to delightful crocheted animal characters and props created by Geraldine Smith. Children can let their imaginations soar as they write a story unlocking a mystery about these very special animals. The stories will be made into an actual book for the kids to keep. Stay tuned for more information about this wonderful upcoming program.
Children ages 7-12 can come to the Library every Thursday at 3:30 for fun-filled after school activities. Programs include LEGO club, Crafternoon, STEAM and movie day. Caregivers are welcome to attend, and registration is not required.
The Library also has many offerings for teens. The popular “Hide and Seek” program will take place on Jan. 13 at 6 p.m., after the Library closes. Teens are treated to dinner, and then we play hide and seek in the dark for a few hours. Join us for the only time you are allowed to run in the Library.
The Teen Dungeons & Dragons gaming program will resume in January. Team A will meet on Wednesday the 4th from 6 to 8:30 p.m., and Team B will meet on Wednesday the 11th from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Contact the Library to learn how to sign up. Other teen programs, including Jackbox Games, Rainbow Alliance and Anime Club will be offered in January as well.
The Library’s Teen Room is open Monday-Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. Teens can socialize, play games, read, and have a snack in a safe and friendly place just for them.
If you are a teen interested in helping to plan programs and services for teens at the Olean Public Library, consider becoming a member of the Olean Teen Advisory Board (OTAB). In January, the Board will meet on Tuesday the 3rd at 4:30 p.m., to decide on programs for the new year, as well as how to improve teen spaces at the Library. This is an opportunity to have a say in what the Library provides for you.
We also have many offerings for our adult patrons. The Brown Bag Book Club meets the third Monday of every month at 12:30 pm. Our next meeting is Jan. 23, when we will discuss “The Happiest Man,” by Eddie Jaku. Copies of the book are available through the library system. All are welcome, and a Zoom option is available. Bring your own brown bag lunch, and the Friends of the Library supply the coffee, tea and dessert.
Come take part in our monthly craft classes. In January, we are holding a two-part “Let’s Make a Book Nook!” class on the 23rd and the 30th at 6:30 p.m. Make your own little magical oasis. You will build the base in the first class, and in the second class you will fill in the details. Registration required.
Cornell Cooperative Extension will host a canning class at the Library on Jan. 17 at 6 p.m. Patrons will learn proper canning techniques for storing produce and will feel empowered to make their own sustainable choices. Bring along your canning dial and CCE will test it for you.
An Author Talk with Father Dan Riley, who will discuss his book, “Franciscan Lectio: Reading the World Through the Living Word,” will take place on Jan. 26 at 6:30 p.m. This talk was originally scheduled in November but had to be canceled due to the weather.
This is just a small sampling of the many programs and events the Library will offer in 2023. We look forward to another fantastic year serving our wonderful patrons.