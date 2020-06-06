OLEAN — Officials with the Genesis House homeless shelter were grateful for the response and funds raised from the community during this week’s annual geranium sale.
The pick-up event, held this week in War Veterans Park, resulted in the sale of approximately 3,000 hanging and potted plants and raising over $12,000, said Pat O’Malley, chairman of the Genesis House board of directors.
And while the amount raised is less than the usual amount of $18,000, it will help the non-profit organization run the shelter on South Barry Street, which just reopened this week following its shutdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“I had no idea we would do that well,” O’Malley said of the sale. “We did two-thirds of what we normally do.”
O’Malley said the organization has decided to continue to conduct the geranium sales in the future at War Veterans Park on East State Street as it is centrally located and more visible and accessible to the public than Gargoyle Park had been in the past.
“The foot traffic of the people who stopped, and wanted to buy flowers, which we couldn’t sell, was very good at War Veterans, she said of flowers that were pre-sold. “Next year, we’ll have use of the whole park.”
In addition, O’Malley noted they had an ample number of volunteers who were not only helpful, but also purchased some of the leftover flowers.
O’Malley discussed other possible fundraisers that may be held this year to make up for the gap in funds.
“We’re hoping to have a virtual run in July, they seem to be popular,” she commented. “And we’re thinking of having T-shirts to sell on a regular basis.”
Along those lines, the board is looking into possible slogans that can be printed on the shirts that could be sold for profit.
“That way, when we have events, people can wear them,” she said of the T-shirts.
Also under consideration by the board is to conduct a chicken barbecue sale, which has been held by other non-profits during the pandemic and appear to be profitable.
O’Malley said Genesis House was fortunate enough to receive a Personal Protection Program grant from the government to help pay for the continued operation of the facility.
“People have also been very kind — we’ve been receiving donations, which has been awesome,” she remarked.
On a related note, O’Malley said Genesis House reopened this week and now has families and children residing in the facility.
“It was kind of nice to have people back in,” she shared. “We have a mom and a son, and a couple of women” residing at the home. It has been noted the men’s shelter, operated at apartments in town, remained open during the pandemic.
O’Malley said the shelter on South Barry Street is adhering to all of the required precautions, such as sanitizing the facility as well the wearing of masks by staff and residents, as well as the taking of temperatures.
“If people drop off something (such as a donation), they have to leave it on the porch,” she added. “We’re trying to stay safe.”
For more information on the shelter, or to make a donation, call 373-3354.