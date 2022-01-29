OLEAN — Once again the Genesis House gala, a major fundraiser for the homeless shelter in Olean, will be a virtual event this February.
Officials with the organization hope to continue the annual tradition, virtual this year again due to the ongoing pandemic, by hosting the “For the Love of All Virtual Gala 2022” on Feb. 17, a Thursday event.
Tickets, which are $50 each, will give participants the option to pick up a delicious dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Old Library Restaurant, Brothers’ Bistro or Century Manor in Olean, as well as receive an entry to win a $500 cash raffle or other prizes. Additional tickets for the raffle are $15 each.
Sign-ups for the gala can now be done on the Genesis House website at genesishouseofolean.org by clicking on the “Click Here For Genesis House Gala 2022” link on the home page. Deadline for orders is Feb. 8.
The Rev. Kim Rossi, president of the Genesis House board, said preparations have gone well so far. She said meal pickups at the restaurants are split into 4:30-5:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. blocks, and the restaurants are also offering children’s options.
“There’s been some good activity online,” she said. “We’re about half of the way there to what we hoped to sell for meals.”
New this year, gala attendees can also buy a meal for Genesis House residents. Rossi said they’ve received nine donations so far and are looking for 17 in total.
“It’s a nice addition that on the night we’re celebrating the gala we’re also celebrating with the residents of the house so they get a nice gourmet meal for dinner too,” she said.
Rossi said they have received more items than anticipated for the auction. People can bid on the items online at the same page where they can order dinners. The auction drawing itself will be held live on Facebook.
Several of the items to be raffled off during the event include: $365 in lottery tickets, handmade coffee mugs and bagel platter, yoga classes, Taste of the Town restaurant gift certificates, a landscape package gift certificate, Cutco gift box, butcher shop gift card, a bicycle, a fire pit, sign’s St. Bonaventure men’s team basketball, Night at Home and Out basket, rounds of golf gift certificate, wine and more.
“If people tune in, they’ll know whether they won a basket or not and then the baskets will be available for pick up the next day,” Rossi said.
A highlight of the event will be the virtual honoring of Dan Spring with the Marion B. Scott Award. The prestigious award is presented to volunteers who go above and beyond in their dedication to Genesis House.
Rossi said that whenever someone moves out of the Genesis House, Spring will help them move their furniture and belongings, whether from the shelter or stored with a friend’s house, and get them into the resident’s new place. She said he also will help find pieces of furniture or items that they need.
“Dan is the kind of person who does an amazing service and never asks for a pat on the back and a lot of people doesn’t even know he does this,” she said. “He comes over with a truck and helps move people into their new home.”
Normally done at the gala itself, Rossi said Genesis House staff will make a video presenting the award to Spring beforehand and play it during the live event.
Rossi said the annual event is important for the Genesis House because it helps raise much of the funding needed to continue the everyday operations. She said grants they receive help support the residents who come to the shelter, but the gala’s funds help with utilities, office supplies, bills and payroll for staff.
“This is an opportunity for the community to help support Genesis House and keep this family shelter open. It is the only family shelter in these few counties,” she said.
Rossi said Genesis House is one of the best programs she’s seen in her years of service across the region because they try to maintain family units and provide a family atmosphere at the shelter.
“The churches and people of the community have traditionally supported this program and we can’t begin to thank them enough, but we also need to continue support for the future and keep this going,” she said.