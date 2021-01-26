OLEAN — For years, the Genesis House gala has been a major fundraiser for the homeless shelter in Olean.
Officials with the organization hope to continue on with that tradition, albeit virtual this year due to the pandemic, by hosting the “For the Love of All Virtual Gala 2021” on Feb. 25, a Thursday event as opposed to the traditional Friday gathering.
Tickets, which are $50 each, will give participants the option to pick-up a delicious dinner, salad and dessert from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Old Library Restaurant or Brothers’ Bistro in Olean, as well as receive an entry to win a $1,000 cash raffle or other prizes. Additional tickets for the raffle are $20 each. Sign-ups for the gala can now be done on the Genesis House website at genesishouseofolean.org and click on Support the 2021 Virtual Gala. Meals for children are also available for $12 each, and red or white wine by the bottle is $30 each.
A highlight of the event will be the virtual honoring of Katie Ralston with the Marion B. Scott Award. The prestigious award is presented to volunteers who go above and beyond in their dedication to Genesis House.
Paula Bernstein, chair of the event, said this year’s virtual gala, presented a “different type of challenge” for the organizational efforts involved.
“There’s the same amount of running around and organizing the gala, however with the virtual gala, there’s no (actual) running around because you can’t go anywhere,” Bernstein explained. “It is a different type of activity.”
Bernstein said she is very appreciative of the other organizations in the community that had hosted virtual events in 2020 and provided useful information in setting up the gala.
“We can take all of their best and brightest ideas and use them for ourselves,” she remarked.
“I definitely reached out to some people who helped other organizations with fundraising through this global pandemic. They have been extremely helpful.”
Several of the items to be raffled off during the event include: Pelican Rise 100x Fade Sit-in Kayak; Lottery Board; Bonnies Package; Custom House or Building Portrait By Victoria F. Swier; Landscape Gift Certificate from Pleasant Valley; Homemade Wine Basket Purchase Dinner and Raffle Tickets; Fancy Wine Basket; Gift Certificate to Toad’s Butcher Shop; Cozy Package; Golf; Riverside Designs; and Taste of the Town.
As for Ralston’s selection for the Marion B. Scott Award, Bernstein said “there is no one more deserving than Katie.”
She noted Ralston’s late mother, Debra Ralston, was the recipient of the award in 2014.
“The Ralston family has been a strong supporter, almost from the very beginning, with the Genesis House,” Bernstein commented. “This gala would not be what it is today without the leadership of Katie in the past.”
When contacted, Ralston, who is principal of Cuba-Rushford Middle School and High School, said she was honored to be selected for the award.
“To be named the recipient of the Marion B. Scott award is the most beautiful and emotional recognition I have ever received,” Ralston said. “It is beautiful because of Marion B. Scott, herself. A selfless woman who gave her time and energy to the mission of the Genesis House, she was the founder of the gala that has turned into one of the most lucrative fundraisers for the Genesis House.
“To be recognized in her name because of my love for the work of the Genesis House is an honor,” Ralston continued. “The recognition is emotional because my love for the Genesis House was born in my mother. She was a woman of strong faith who raised me to have a giving heart. She once said to me, ‘When you have talent to share, time to spare, a smile to give — do it. That’s what it means to do God’s work.’”
Ralston said when she watched her mother receive the award in 2014, it was one of her proudest moments for her mom.
“A moment most deserving,” Ralston said in remembering her mother’s award. “Her selflessness and faithfulness were recognized. Having my name alongside hers will forever be a blessing and an honor I cannot explain. I wish I could watch her witness this.”
Ralston said she is thankful to those who selected her for the award, as well.
“To my mom who raised me, thank you,” she added. “To the community who embraces the mission and believes in the work of the Genesis House, thank you.”