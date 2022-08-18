OLEAN — The Genesis House will host its fourth annual Casino Night Fall fundraiser 7 to 10 p.m. Sept. 30 at the St. Stephen’s Club, 1117 N. Union St
Tickets are $50 per couple and include admission and an entry into cash drawing. Music, snacks and casino games will be provided.
Winners will be announced at the event for the several cash prizes, with a top prize of $2,000. There will also be cash prizes of $1,000 for second place; $500 for third place; and four $100 prizes for fourth place. Basket and 50/50 raffles will also be held.
The fundraiser benefits the Genesis House homeless shelter and its mission to provide secure temporary housing and supportive services as homeless adults and families transition to more stable housing.
(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com.)