OLEAN — The Genesis House will host its fourth annual Casino Night Fall fundraiser 7 to 10 p.m. Sept. 30 at the St. Stephen’s Club, 1117 N. Union St

Tickets are $50 per couple and include admission and an entry into cash drawing. Music, snacks and casino games will be provided.

