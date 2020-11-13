OLEAN — When the long-running luminary sales are conducted this year in Olean to benefit the Genesis House homeless shelter, participants will likely notice a few changes.
Pat O’Malley, chairman of the Genesis House board, said the shelter will sell luminary kits, ornaments and lanterns each for $10. Shelter staff are requesting that the luminary kits, as well as houses and businesses in the area, are lit during the early evening hours of Dec. 12 to show support for the homeless.
“Because of Covid, we can’t do it like we normally do,” O’Malley explained. “We can’t gather to put together the kits” containing candles, sand and bags.
Instead, the facility will sell some luminary kits, but the majority will be used to light the walkway in Lincoln Park, located across from the shelter on South Barry Street. Also available for purchase will be lanterns. She said those who purchase these items are welcome to donate them back to the shelter to be lit at the park.
“The one thing that is new is an ornament,” she continued. “It’s a blue star and it says, ‘Let’s Be Kind’ on the front and it has a picture of a house on the back.”
O’Malley said the items will be sold at Ried’s Food Barn on East Greene Street and Park & Shop on Front Street during the mornings of Nov. 28, Dec. 5 and Dec. 12. The items can also be purchased online at genesishouseofolean.org or by calling the shelter at 373-3354.
She said the funds raised will help the shelter as it is filled to capacity with the homeless.
“We have two families with a total of five children right now,” she said. “We’re finding that even though (the government) hasn’t lifted the ban on evictions, with the burdens of unemployment” they can’t pay utilities or buy food.
Donations, such as a bag of toiletries received this week, are also appreciated.
She said Dennis Pezzimenti, president of the Cattaraugus/Chautauqua Board of Realtors, provided several bags of toiletry items this week to be used at the home.
“That was a surprise yesterday” to receive the items, O’Malley said on Thursday. “He called me and said we (donate) in both Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties” and this year Genesis House was selected.
She said the toiletry items are very much needed, as they can’t be purchased with food stamps. O’Malley noted a monetary donation was provided by Hamilton Bank and household items were donated to a family by Tops market. In addition, Big Lots donated clothing to the shelter and the facility received double the amount normally collected from a raffle held in September.
On a final note, O’Malley said the shelter “is definitely in need of coats, hats and boots” for the residents.
“Those things are critical because a lot of the people only have shorts and T-shirts” as a result of the ever-changing weather, she remarked. “In the next few weeks (summer clothing) is not going to work so well.”