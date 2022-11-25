OLEAN — The Genesis House of Olean is hoping to raise funds this Giving Tuesday to purchase a second shelter for families.
Donations can be made to the Genesis House during Cattaraugus Gives, a fundraising event for non-profits in Cattaraugus County scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Genesis House Program Manager Jim Swatt was recently contacted with offers to match any donations received up to $8,000. Congregation B’Nai Israel of Olean will match the first $5,000 raised during Cattaraugus Gives, and an anonymous donor has offered to match the next $3,000.
Additional support has already been received by a Franciscan Sisters of Allegany Congregational Grant and the East Hill Foundation, among others.
“As always, our neighbors have already been very generous,” Swat said. “We couldn’t do what we do here without a lot of support.”
The Genesis House currently rents apartments in the building, but owning the property would be better. If more than the amount needed to buy the house is raised, the extra funds will be used toward repairs or to cover the utilities for the shelter.
“Paying the rent isn’t feasible long-term,” Swatt said. “This will really help make us more sustainable.”
Swatt said the need to own the second shelter in the community is high. So far in 2022, Genesis House has provided over 3,400 nights of shelter to adults and families.
“We have already broken the record for the most number of nights of shelter in a single year, and the year isn’t over yet,” he added.
The mission of the Genesis House is to provide secure temporary housing and supportive services as homeless adults and families transition to more stable housing. The Genesis House is a United Way agency.
People wishing to support the purchase of the new family shelter should donate Nov. 29 through the Cattaraugus Gives website, cattaraugusgives.org, or contact Swatt at (716) 373-3354.