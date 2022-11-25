Genesis House

OLEAN — The Genesis House of Olean is hoping to raise funds this Giving Tuesday to purchase a second shelter for families.

Donations can be made to the Genesis House during Cattaraugus Gives, a fundraising event for non-profits in Cattaraugus County scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 29.

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social