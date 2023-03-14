Genesis House secures funds for second shelter purchase

The sign outside the Genesis House shelter on South Barry Street says it all — they recently secured the funds needed to purchase their second shelter just for families on South Second Street thanks to dozens of local donations.

 Provided

OLEAN — The Genesis House of Olean has raised the funds needed to purchase its second shelter.

Genesis House officials last week expressed their thanks to the people of Olean for helping them raise the money to buy their family shelter at 112 S. Second St.

Trending Food Videos

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Local & Social