Genesis House secures funds for second shelter purchase

OLEAN — The Genesis House of Olean has raised the funds needed to purchase its second shelter.
Genesis House officials last week expressed their thanks to the people of Olean for helping them raise the money to buy their family shelter at 112 S. Second St.
“There has been so much in the process, I don’t know where to start, but I think the big thing is all the folks who gave on Giving Tuesday and the donations from the school and the Motherhouse,” said Jim Swatt, Genesis House program manager.
The Genesis House has undergone a lot of changes since it began serving the local homeless population three decades ago. Thanks to New York state regulations beginning in 2023, another major change meant acquiring a second shelter.
Two years ago, the state Office of Temporary Disability Assistance, which oversees shelters, announced changes in the way homeless shelters need to operate, one of which requires Genesis House to be certified for the first time in the new year.
Part of that certification was no longer having single women and families served under one roof, as had been the case for the shelter since it opened in 1995.
As a result, all single adults are now served at the original location on South Barry Street while families are served at the Second Street apartments that used to house the men’s shelter, which opened in 2007.
“We had to make some changes to the apartments to get them ready to house families rather than men,” Swatt said. “We had to add some safety measures before we could put children in there.”
The mission of the Genesis House is to provide secure temporary housing and supportive services as homeless adults and families transition to more stable housing. In addition to food and shelter, Genesis House residents also receive case management during and after their stay.
“We have been full,” Swatt explained. “Each time one person moves out, we quickly get the bed ready because there is someone waiting to take their place.”
Trending Food Videos
Since early 2022, Genesis House had been paying rent on the Second Street apartments while raising funds to purchase the building. The support of generous donors and grants helped raise 60% of the cost to purchase the property by November with the remaining 40% coming in the past few months.
“We had so many people who helped in this endeavor that it really feels the whole city took part in it,” Swatt said.
Genesis House secured about $19,000 from 77 donations during Cattaraugus Gives on Nov. 29, all funds of which went toward purchasing the family shelter.
Genesis House officials said there is an apparent and consistent need for spaces in the shelter.
“We had a meeting with the other agencies serving the homeless in our community,” Swatt said. “People should know we are dealing with a housing crisis. There are about 100 homeless adults in Cattaraugus County, plus 16 families.”
Thankfully, the changes have been paying off. The Genesis House received notification that their applications for certification have received preliminary approval ahead of schedule.
“We are proud of the hard work Jim, his staff and the board of directors have put into the certification process and the changes that have been made so far,” said the Rev. Kim Rossi, board of directors chair.
If that change is here to stay, there are plans to add at least five more beds to the Barry Street shelter this year as well as a bedroom with a handicapped-accessible bathroom attached.
In addition, Genesis House will be hiring additional overnight staff to help supervise the additional residents. Information about open positions and an application can be found at genesishouseofolean.org.