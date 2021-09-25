OLEAN — When Marion Boyce and Linore E. Lounsbury retired from the Genesis House in 2020 after many years of increasing staff, facilities, volunteers and services, they were surprised how much they missed working with congregations, agencies and all the clients.
With so many experiences, skills, talents and gifts acquired over the years, they felt they couldn’t retire. Soon enough, consulting business Linked Hands LLC was formed.
“God has given us all these skills, we just want to share them with everybody,” Lounsbury said in a recent interview. “We didn’t want our skills to not be used.”
Through Linked Hands, Boyce and Lounsbury plan to help others become 501c3 nonprofit agencies, offer training and grant writing help, increase sustainability and help identify, design and support their services.
After retiring as the Genesis House’s grant writer in July 2020, Boyce said she was getting bored of sitting around at home watching TV, not contributing like she used to.
“So I started to think about it and pray, ‘What does God still want me to do with my life?’” she said. “About two months ago we started to talk about it, then we got an attorney involved to make us an LLC company, one thing led to another and here we are.”
Boyce has two master’s degrees, started The Bridge in Allegany, a halfway house and various other nonprofits. She was the Mental Health Specialist at Olean General Hospital, a clinician at the Council on Alcohol and Substance Abuse and worked in the Barrio in Phoenix, Ariz.
Boyce also served as an American Red Cross disaster volunteer locally for years. She developed relationships with agencies and funders and wrote grants for many years for homeless and other services at Genesis House, working with obtaining funding at all government levels.
Lounsbury was Executive Director of the American Red Cross for 19 years, working locally and on many National Red Cross disasters, doing grant writing, fundraising and developing many new programs locally and nationally. She developed the Countywide Self Help Clearinghouse and became National President working with Surgeon General Koop.
Lounsbury and her husband, Rev. John Lounsbury, ran the Medical Loan Closet with many volunteers. For 25 years, thy provided family care to over 30 developmentally disabled people who lived and thrived in their family atmosphere of love and inclusion.
With their years of involvement in the community, Lounsbury said many people know them. Boyce said they’ve already talked with four different agencies in less than a month, including a congregation interested in becoming a 501©3 and shelters in Jamestown and Buffalo.
“We’ve always worked with Chautauqua County and Erie County for lots of things,” Lounsbury added. “Our fingers have spread out before, so it’s making contact with others who know us and like us.”
Lounsbury said they have the experience to help agencies become a 501©3 quickly. She said it can be difficult for smaller nonprofits who don’t have the experience applying for grants and could cost a lot to pay someone with less experience to do it full time.
“We know the grants and we know where the money is,” Boyce said.
“We’ve dealt with so many of the wonderful foundations and we have personal contact with a lot of them, so that works out really well,” Lounsbury said.
In addition to the legal and financial help, Linked Hands also provides training for boards or volunteers and team building for the agency, Lounsbury said.
Boyce said helping youth sports organizations has also been suggested to them because sometimes the leagues only have a couple of people in charge and don’t know how to increase transparency. She said they’ve also reached out to volunteer fire halls, libraries and churches.
“The name of our company is Linked Hands, so our goal that we hope to keep going is to link those nonprofits with what they need,” Boyce said.
“Grant money, volunteers, better resources, better financial things,” Lounsbury added. “We just want to continue helping.”
To sign up for consulting services, training or grant writing through Linked Hands, call Boyce at (716) 378-3809 or Lounsbury at (585) 307-3349.