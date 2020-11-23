OLEAN — Genesis House staff and recipients have been astounded with the generosity of the community in recent weeks.
And thanks to the donations, the South Barry Street facility that provides shelter to the homeless can continue to provide help to the most vulnerable in the community.
Deborah Westcott, executive director of Genesis House, said the shelter and its residents have been helped by several businesses in the community with donations of everything from money to a washing machine.
“They were unexpected,” Westcott said of the donations. “Tops Friendly Market just called us up and told us they had a washing machine for one of our residents. I believe it was a promotion (through a laundry soap company) and they wanted us to give the washer to a family that had stayed at Genesis House. The family was very, very happy with it.”
She said other businesses that gave donations were Big Lots, as well as Home Depot, which provided a monetary donation from a grant the store received.
“I am just blown away with this community and how they help us,” she said of the donations. “And Ed Kincaid of Tony’s Napoli called us and wants to do dinner for the residents on Dec. 13.”
Westcott said the shelter is also thankful for donations from the community and is in need of more items for the upcoming holiday season.
“As far as Christmas needs, we are always in need of pillows, comforters and blankets that are slightly used or new,” she said. “Queen size sheets that are new, hygiene items, food items such as canned goods, meats, breads and shelf staples” are also needed.
Westcott said also in short supply are paper products, hats, gloves, and of course, monetary donations are always welcome.
As for an upcoming fundraiser, Westcott said the annual luminary sale is underway and conducted by Pat O’Malley, chairman of the Genesis House board. The shelter is selling luminary kits, blue star ornaments and lanterns each for $10. The items will also be sold at Ried’s Food Barn on East Greene Street and Park & Shop on Front Street during the mornings of Nov. 28, Dec. 5 and Dec. 12. The items can also be purchased online at genesishouseofolean.org or by calling the shelter at 373-3354. Shelter staff request that the luminary kits, as well as houses and businesses in the area, are lit during the early evening hours of Dec. 12 to show support for the homeless.
“We did have a couple of congregations that have reached out and want to sell at their church,” Westcott added.
As for the current status of the shelter, Westcott said the women and family shelter is filled this week with three families that have five children collectively ranging from infant to 11 years old.
“Things have been steady here at the house. We are trying to gear up for the holidays and there are many who come to us in need,” she remarked.
Westcott noted the shelter continues to practice social distancing, takes temperatures of people in the household, sanitizes on a daily basis and encourages everyone to wash their hands often.
“All are wearing masks when in the common areas and we follow all CDC and New York state COVID regulations,” she added. “All are tested for COVID and drugs within a day or two of arrival, and so far things have been clear.”
