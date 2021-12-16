OLEAN — Obtaining donations during the pandemic has been a great challenge for all non-profit organizations in the area, and likely all across the country.
The Genesis House homeless shelter is no different, but officials are hopeful that the latest fundraiser will garner funds to help the South Barry Street facility.
The annual Genesis House luminary fundraiser to help “Light the Night” on the longest and coldest evening of the year and will culminate with a ceremony to be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lincoln Park.
Organizers said those facing homelessness struggle with enormous obstacles due to the added darkness and frigid temperatures. This fundraiser allows the community to show support with a $10 donation and a choice from one of three items — a luminary lit in their or another person’s honor at Lincoln Park, a lantern that they can pick up and hang in their window on the evening of Dec. 21 or a tree ornament displaying the Genesis House’s name.
Visit www.genesishouseofolean.org for more information and to purchase items.
Volunteers with the shelter plan to sell luminaries, ornaments, and lanterns for $10 each, and t-shirts for $20 to $25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Jim’s Park & Shop and Reid’s Food Barn.
The shelter, with the help of local Scouts BSA, will light the luminaries at Lincoln Park. The community is also encouraged to light luminaries, lanterns or lights in their homes in recognition of homelessness.
Paula Bernstein, co-chair of the Fundraising Committee, said the shelter is grateful to Jim’s Park & Shop and Reid’s Food Barn for their willingness to allow the sales to take place at their stores conducted by masked volunteers.
She said the funds raised will help the shelter, which is full of families, children, and individuals, remain solvent.
For more information, contact the shelter at (716) 373-3354.