OLEAN — Genesis House will hold an open house and farewell party for Executive Director Deborah Westcott from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at its Barry Street location.
Westcott has served Genesis House for 14 years as both a case manager and current executive director. The organization’s board said Westcott is pursuing a call to pastoral ministry.
The board expressed thanks for the heartfelt investment Westcott has made in the lives of Genesis House guests and joins her in celebrating this new opportunity.
Genesis House will continue to serve guests during this time of transition and share developments with the community as it continues to seek ways to be a place of transformation and hope.