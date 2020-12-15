OLEAN — Staff and volunteers with Genesis House’s annual luminary sales were pleased with the help provided for the annual lighting of luminaries Saturday, but had hoped to sell more of the items to benefit the homeless shelter.
“We made half of what we usually do,” said Pat O’Malley, chairman of the Genesis House board. “The ornaments and lanterns are still available for sale (for $10 each) at Genesis House” at 107 S. Barry St. The additional sales are hoped to make up the difference in funds needed for continuing operation.
The luminary event included the lighting of candles in hundreds of paper bags weighed down by sand in Lincoln Park located across from Genesis House in downtown Olean.
“The Boy Scouts, Troops 617, 621 and 631, helped with the setup and take-down (of the luminaries) and were a big help,” O’Malley remarked. “Thanks to Dan Hinz, and Shelley and Jeff Hellier, and Jason Ours, for having such helpful and nice Scouts … they faithfully help us yearly.”
O’Malley had reported that the shelter has been full in recent weeks with families, children and individual women.
Because of this, toiletry items are needed, as they can’t be purchased with food stamps. Shelter officials had also noted that winter outwear, such as coats, hats and boots, as well as non-perishable food, are needed for the residents and other homeless individuals who stop by for help.
For more information on purchasing items, or helping Genesis House, call 373-3354.