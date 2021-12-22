Genesis House lanterns, ornament still available to support operations

OLEAN — Staff and volunteers with Genesis House’s annual luminary sales were pleased with the help provided for the annual lighting of luminaries Tuesday but had hoped to sell more of the items to benefit the homeless shelter.
“We made about 80% of what we usually do,” said Paula Fidurko Bernstein, co-chair of the Genesis House Fundraising committee.
Ornaments and lanterns are still available for sale at Genesis House, 107 S. Barry St., Fidurko Bernstein said. The additional sales are hoped to make up the difference in funds needed for continuous operation.
The luminary event included the lighting of candles in hundreds of paper bags weighed down by sand in Lincoln Park located across from Genesis House.
“The Boy Scouts, Troop 621 of American Legion Post 530, Troop 617 of Olean and Troop 631 of Portville, helped with the setup and take-down (of the luminaries) and were a big help,” Fidurko Bernstein remarked. “Thanks to Shelly and Jeff Hellier, Jason Ours and Luke Mikolajczyk, for having such helpful and nice Scouts … they faithfully help us yearly.”
Fidurko Bernstein had reported that the shelter has been full in recent weeks with individual men and women.
For more information on purchasing items, or helping Genesis House, call 373-3354.