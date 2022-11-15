OLEAN — The Genesis House of Olean has undergone a lot of changes since it began serving the local homeless population, and thanks to New York state regulations beginning in 2023, another major change is in the works.
Two years ago, the state Office of Temporary Disability Assistance, which oversees shelters, announced changes in the way homeless shelters need to operate, one of which requires Genesis House to be certified for the first time in the new year.
Part of that certification is no longer having single women and families served under one roof, as has been the case for the shelter since it opened in 1995.
As a result, all single adults are now served at the original location on South Barry Street while families are served at a house on 2nd Street in apartments that used to house the men’s shelter, which opened in 2007.
“We had to make some changes to the apartments to get them ready to house families rather than men,” said Jim Swatt, program manager. “We had to add some safety measures before we could put children in there.”
The mission of the Genesis House is to provide secure temporary housing and supportive services as homeless adults and families transition to more stable housing. In addition to food and shelter, Genesis House residents also receive case management during and after their stay.
For the last several months, Genesis House has been paying rent on the apartments while raising funds to purchase the building. So far, with the support of generous donors and grants, over 60% of the cost to purchase the property has been raised.
Genesis House is hoping to raise the rest of the funds needed during Cattaraugus Gives, a fundraising event for non-profits in Cattaraugus County, scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 29 this year. All funds donated to Genesis House during Cattaraugus Gives will be used to purchase the family shelter.
Genesis House officials said there is an apparent and consistent need for spaces in the shelter. “We have been full,” Swatt explained. “Each time one person moves out, we quickly get the bed ready because there is someone waiting to take their place.”
“Just last week, we had a meeting with the other agencies serving the homeless in our community,” he continued. “People should know we are dealing with a housing crisis. There are about 100 homeless adults in Cattaraugus County, plus 16 families.”
Thankfully, the changes have been paying off. The Genesis House received notification that their applications for certification have received preliminary approval ahead of schedule.
“We are proud of the hard work Jim, his staff and the board of directors have put into the certification process and the changes that have been made so far,” said the Rev. Kim Rossi, chair of the board of directors.
If that change is here to stay, there are plans to add more beds to the Barry Street shelter in the new year. Five more beds, including a bedroom with a handicapped-accessible attached bath, will be added.
In addition, Genesis House will be hiring additional overnight staff to help supervise the additional residents.
People interested in supporting the purchase of the new family shelter should donate through the Cattaraugus Gives website, www.cattaraugusgives.org, on Nov. 29, or contact Jim Swatt at (716) 373-3354.
Information about open positions and an application can be found at genesishouseofolean.org.