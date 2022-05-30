OLEAN — Genesis House of Olean is still looking for more teams for its first golf tournament fundraiser set for June 7 Bartlett Country Club.
The fundraiser will support Genesis Houses residents and its mission to provide secure temporary housing and supportive services as homeless adults and families transition to more stable housing. Team registrations will continue through early June.
On the day of the event, registration will open at 9 a.m., with a shotgun start set at 10 a.m. Tournament format is a scramble with no handicaps. Mulligans, skins and raffle tickets can be bought during the tournament.
The history of the Genesis House was built on the partnership of the community and area church congregations working together. In 1990, a group of people formed the Homelessness Task Force, with the vision to have a place for homeless families to find support, solace and help getting their lives together. The leader of this group was Fr. James Snodgrass, minister of St. Stephens Church.
Multiple community organizations and church congregations are supporting this golf fundraiser, including Christ United Methodist Church, which is sponsoring a tee and breakfast items; the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany; Franciscan Sisters of Allegany at the Motherhouse; St. Elizabeth Mission Society; Canticle Farm; and the Dr. Lyle F. Renodin Foundation, which is sponsoring five tees and the box lunch at the turn; and the St. Stephen’s Episcopal and Bethany Lutheran churches, which are sponsoring a grand prize drawing of a Garmin Approach S10 Golf GPS watch.
All golfers who sign up are eligible for the drawing.
For more information, visit www.genesishouseofolean.org/golf-tournament.