Genesis House holding off on new shelter project

OLEAN — The plans to create a homeless shelter in North Olean have been put on hold.
In August 2020, the Olean Zoning Board of Appeals granted a new one-year extension to a use variance for Genesis House to construct a shelter for women and children at 943 N. Union St., a former convent of St. John’s Church.
However, due to the increasing New York state requirements for certification of homeless shelters, the Genesis House’s Board of Directors has decided the pursuit of adding an additional shelter is not in the best interest of the agency at this time.
“Currently, it is our intention to focus our efforts on meeting the new New York state guidelines by applying for certification for the current organization,” said the Rev. Kim Rossi, board president.
In April 2019, the Zoning Board of Appeals granted a use variance to the church for the site. However, the variance was only good for six months. In September, the ZBA approved a one-year extension.
At that time, Genesis House officials told the Times Herald they were seeking state grant funding for the project, and would need site plans to clear the city’s planning board before moving ahead.
For the project, an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant ramp is needed. Officials also noted that due to the larger size of the new space, more staff would be required to meet the need.
“While we are disappointed that we will not be able to increase the number of people in our community we are able to serve, our focus needs to be certification,” Rossi said. “In the future, we may look into increasing our capacity in other ways. We have not closed the door on potential expansion.”
Genesis House of Olean operates two homeless shelters in Olean, one for families and adult women and another for adult men.