OLEAN — Tickets are available for the third annual fall fundraiser raffle benefitting the Genesis House homeless shelter.
Winners will be announced at 6 p.m. Sept. 17 via Facebook Live.
Tickets are $50 each and come with a Genesis House magnet. Tickets give individuals an opportunity to win one of several cash prizes with a top prize of $2,000.
There will also be cash prizes of $1,000 for second place; $500 for third place; and four $100 prizes for fourth place. Three basket raffles will also be held.
Profits will help with Genesis House operation costs such as utilities and salaries, which are not covered with grants.
For more information, call (716) 373-3354 or email genhousseassistant@gmail.com.