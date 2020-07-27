OLEAN — As a teenager, Buffalo native Marion Boyce visited Olean with a school group and discovered that she really liked the community.
Years later, when Boyce was looking for a community to retire in, she returned to Olean and eventually went to work at the Genesis House homeless shelter as a grant writer. After 10 years of accruing grants for the nonprofit organization, Boyce, 80, decided it was finally time to retire.
On Friday, staff and board members at the shelter hosted a retirement party for Boyce in gratitude for all she has done to help the home remain viable in its quest to help the homeless.
Boyce admits that she wasn’t surprised by the party, but was surprised and pleased that the staff gave her a framed picture of Genesis House.
In sharing some of her past, Boyce said she had three careers in her lifetime. In her early years, she worked as a teacher in Buffalo and Ohio. Later, she earned her MBA and worked for an accountant in Columbus, Ohio. She also wrote grants for Urbana University in Ohio for a number of years, Later, she earned her master’s degree in mental health counseling.
While living in Arizona, and planning for retirement, she remembered Olean and how much she had enjoyed the community. She returned to the area 21 years ago and worked as a mental health counselor at Olean General Hospital, where she retired in 2009.
When asked about her work at Genesis House, Boyce said she began helping at the South Barry Street residence as a volunteer in 2010 after she became bored with retirement.
“Then they had an opening (for a grant writer) and one thing led to another and they hired me” as a staff member, she recalled. During her years with the shelter, Boyce also served as the chairman of the grant committee, which consisted of four individuals.
“The United Way grant is always a big one for us,” she remarked. In addition, the FeedMore WYN grants from Buffalo provides funding for food, utilities and the salary for the facility’s food service manager.
“We also got grants for when we put people up in motels,” she continued. “And our big thing (are grants) for security deposits when people get their apartments. When people complete our program, we take care of the security deposits.”
Boyce said that while she enjoyed the work, she is ready to move on and “let the younger people do it.”
She plans to enjoy her home in Olean and read “hundreds of books” she has saved up for retirement. Additionally, she also plans to do genealogy research on her family, now that she has time. Boyce said she also will remember all of the people who were helped by the shelter.
“Just last week, one guy came back with his little son to say ‘Hi’ to everybody and tell us how good they were doing,” she commented.
Pat O’Malley, chairman of the Genesis House board, said Boyce has been an asset to the shelter for the past decade.
“She has written numerous grants that we were awarded, which have helped us provide for residents,” O’Malley said. “She also has been a valuable resource through her connections within the community and helping us communicate our mission. She will be missed and we wish her well on this new chapter in her life.”
O’Malley said the board does not have a replacement for Boyce, at present, as they plan to review the entire personnel structure, given all the recent changes that have occurred over the past few months.