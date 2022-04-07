OLEAN — April showers may bring May flowers, but so does the 24th annual geranium sale fundraiser to benefit the Genesis House homeless shelter, now underway.
After holding the event the past two years in the War Veterans Park parking lot off Front Street, Genesis House organizers decided to conduct this year’s event at Forness Park in May.
Pat O’Malley, Genesis House board member, said orders for the geraniums are now being taken and paid for online at www.genesishouseofolean.org through May 3. Those who have difficulty purchasing the plants online, however, are welcome to call Genesis House at (716) 373-3354.
“Profits from this sale helps Genesis House with operating expenses,” O’Malley said. “Grants help to support and care for our residents. Utilities and basic operating expenses are covered through our fundraising efforts.”
Last year the organization sold about 5,000 plants with a net profit of approximately $17,000. O’Malley said they are hoping to raise $20,000 this year.
“This fundraiser not only benefits Genesis House financially but communicates an awareness to the community of the homeless population within our community,” she added.
The colorful, vibrant geraniums in red, white, pink, coral and fuchsia are one 4½ inch pot for $7 or three for $16. Hanging baskets of impatiens in red, white, salmon and purple are $28 per basket.
Organizers will once again purchase the geraniums and impatiens from Brigottas’s in Jamestown. O’Malley said owner Tim Galbato supplies Genesis House with the thousands of gorgeous plants they sell annually.
“We welcome volunteers to help sell geraniums and also help with pickup and delivery on May 10 and 11 at Forness Park, which is our new location for pickup and delivery,” she said.
During the pick-up of plants, customers should enter at the location at Good Times’ Leisure Lane and exit at the other end of the park on Rowland Avenue at the traffic light. O’Malley said they’re hoping to eliminate any traffic jams this year.
“We are delivering on May 10 to many large businesses and local schools for those employed at the listed establishments,” she said. “There is a list on the website on the drop down box on the website.”
O’Malley said the fundraiser also reminds the community of the good works the Genesis House is able to do with community support and the beauty of helping others through flowers. She said Genesis House represents a new beginning and allows for a second chance.
“This is my favorite fundraiser,” she added. “Everyone is happy to receive their flowers. It’s a sign that good weather is here.”