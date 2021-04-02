OLEAN — When the annual geranium sale to benefit the Genesis House homeless shelter was held as a curbside delivery at War Veterans Park last spring, organizers found the alternative method and site was not only profitable, but preferred by everyone.
It was with that in mind that Genesis House organizers decided to conduct the event again at War Veterans on East State Street in May, and will likely continue on with the new location in the future.
Pat O’Malley, chairman of the Genesis House board, said orders for the geraniums are now being taken and paid for at the website www.genesishouseofolean.org/flowersales through May 3. Those who have difficulty purchasing the plants online, however, are welcome to call Genesis House at 373-3354 to place an order.
The colorful, vibrant geraniums are three for $16 and $27 for hanging baskets. Deliveries to larger businesses or schools will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 13. Pick-ups by customers will be held during the same hours May 14 at War Vets. O’Malley said the supplier of the plants is once again Brigiotta’s Produce and Garden Center in Jamestown.
“This year, everything is online,” O’Malley said of the orders and payments for the flowers. “We decided last year that War Vets was way better than Gargoyle Park, plus we had more visibility and it was easier and way more convenient for people to pick up” the plants.
During the pick-up of plants on May 14, customers need only drive up to the War Vets site and the plants will be put in their vehicles by volunteers.
“Hopefully we’ll be very successful and we’ll have an early spring that people will look forward to,” O’Malley continued. “Last year we were delayed (with the sales due to the pandemic), but we did better than I anticipated. Everybody was sitting home, so what else were they going to do but work in their yards.”
She noted the organization hopes to sell approximately 4,000 plants, as in the years before the pandemic, with a net profit of approximately $17,000. Every dollar of the anticipated funds will be used to run Genesis House, which continues to see people in need of shelter and help.
“We get grants, but they’re for the physical things we can do, not for operating expenses,” she explained. “That’s why fundraising is so important .. people forget we have to pay for utilities and staff. We get money to buy new mattresses and things, but people still need to have heat” and food.
O’Malley said volunteers are needed to help with the geranium event and may call and leave their names at Genesis House.
“I really could use people with pick-up trucks on May 13 for deliveries,” she added. “And for anyone who volunteers, we will be following social distancing and masks” guidelines.
