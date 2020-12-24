OLEAN — When Dan Spring of Pleasant Valley Greenhouses & Nursery called Genesis House over a week ago to see if anyone who was low-income could use a Christmas tree, he learned of a homeless family that needed much more than that to make their holidays bright.
After learning that, Spring appealed to the community to help a homeless mom and her two children at the Genesis House shelter. The response was a landslide in donations of food, furniture and holiday gifts for the family.
Spring, who manages Pleasant Valley on Route 16 in Olean, said he initially was informed by Deb Westcott, executive director of Genesis House, of the plight of Lamara Shattuck and her two children, Trent, 13, and Maddie, 10.
“She (Westcott) told me the family was in need of help and didn’t have anything,” Spring shared. “Sometimes we don’t realize how lucky we are.”
Spring learned the family had hoped to move into a trailer in the area, but it was uninhabitable. With that in mind, Spring said they found a house the family can rent, but is in need of repairs and refurbishing before they can move in.
“The house needs a lot of work, but we’re going to fix it up to where it’s liveable,” Spring continued. “So I put a post out asking for all my friends” to provide donations of food, three beds, three dressers and a variety of other furniture and household items. Spring said he offered to pick up the items or if people preferred they could drop the donations off at the greenhouse.
“I had probably more than 300 messages in two days,” he remarked. “I had so many people dropping off supplies, food, clothes, toys, a couch, chairs, beds — everything. I got my garage so full of stuff for this family. I brought them up to my house the other night” to see and choose donations they wanted for their future home.
Spring said Keri Benjamin of Mercy Flight helped him organize the donations on tables into separate piles of food, supplies, gifts and other items.
He also plans to help other families that are at the shelter with some of the donations as soon as possible.
When contacted at the shelter, Shattuck said she and her children are grateful to Genesis House and Spring for their help.
“(Spring) is so amazing, I would not be able to do this without all the help,” Shattuck admitted. “Dan has really been on top (of the issue), everything I need for my new place, he’s been there.”
Shattuck said she and her children are from the area and had been living in a rundown trailer until the heaters stopped working. Fortunately, the children were able to stay with Shattuck’s brother while she tried to arrange for a home for all of them with a friend in Colorado. When that fell through, she became homeless in Colorado and eventually was able to get a bus back to New York state to stay with her sister. She eventually got her children back and was hopeful of finding a home for all of them, but wasn’t sure how to proceed until she heard of Genesis House.
“I got help, I came into the shelter and I’m getting on my feet,” she said. “Now, my kids have new beds (from the donations) and I have pretty much everything I need.”
In addition, Genesis House staff are helping her arrange for financial assistance.
“I didn’t realize how amazing (Genesis House) was,” she commented. “I was worried when I first got in here, because I had bad experiences with shelters. But this one is completely out of the water, like holy moly. And all the staff are amazing and helpful.”
She said they hope to move into their new home in the near future where her children will be able to enroll in an area school district.
Westcott said she and the shelter staff are pleased the family is receiving the help they need to move into a home through Spring’s efforts.
“He just adopted this family, I mean what he is doing is just absolutely amazing,” Westcott said. “I always say when we’re doing things for others, we’re building a mansion in heaven.”
Spring said the reason he is helping the family is to ensure they have the most memorable Christmas possible.
“When the kids were in my garage (with all the donations), they said, ‘This is the best day ever.’ “I want them to keep saying that from now on,” he concluded.
(Contact reporter Kate Day Sager at kates_th@yahoo.com. Follow her on Twitter, @OTHKate)