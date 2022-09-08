Genesis House

OLEAN — Don’t get out those tuxedos and diamond necklaces just yet — the Genesis House has canceled the Casino Night planned as part of its annual fall fundraiser later this month.

However, the online Fall Raffle is still a go to help the needs of the homeless shelter on South Barry Street.

