OLEAN — Don’t get out those tuxedos and diamond necklaces just yet — the Genesis House has canceled the Casino Night planned as part of its annual fall fundraiser later this month.
However, the online Fall Raffle is still a go to help the needs of the homeless shelter on South Barry Street.
Genesis House board member Pat O’Malley said a lack of early interest from attendees led to the organization deciding to cancel the in-person event. She said they are disappointed, but it wouldn’t be worth the effort if only a dozen people show up.
“We thought that would be a real hook,” she told the Times Herald Wednesday. “I think people are tightening their belts a little because of food and gas and other expenses.”
In conversation with other local organizations that held fundraisers in recent months, O’Malley said many are noticing their numbers are down compared to past years.
“In this community there is a huge contingent of people who love going to the casino, so we thought this would be great,” she said. “Things are just different this year.”
Thankfully, the raffle will continue.
Tickets are $50 each and available online at genesishouseofolean.org or at the Genesis House Shelter location, 107 South Barry St., during normal business hours. No phone call orders.
“If you order online, you get a Genesis House magnet,” O’Malley added.
Winners will be announced at the event for several cash prizes, with a top prize of $2,000. There will also be cash prizes of $1,000 for second place; $500 for third place; and four $100 prizes for fourth place. Basket and 50/50 raffles will also be held.
The fundraiser benefits the Genesis House homeless shelter and its mission to provide secure temporary housing and supportive services as homeless adults and families transition to more stable housing.
Although grants and social services are used to directly help residents, O’Malley said the organization must fund-raise to help us to pay for operational costs. Proceeds from the raffle will go toward utility bills, repair and maintenance of the building, salaries for the staff and everyday needs such as hygiene, cleaning and food supplies.
“One of the struggles we have now is, with some of the agencies we have now is some of the agencies that help with supporting residents and finding new homes, we’re not getting security deposits anymore,” she said. “That’s kind of a stumbling block for our residents.”
O’Malley said they also use the fundraiser to help further awareness about homelessness in the area. She said someone who may not be sleeping on the street and instead hopping from couch to couch still qualifies as homeless and could need help.
Looking ahead, O’Malley said Genesis House is planning a couple of other fundraisers later this fall, including a Halloween pizza fundraiser with the United Way scheduled for October.
“Most people on Halloween are either answering the door or taking your kids out, so pizza is a good way to feed the family,” she said.
More information on upcoming fundraisers will be published at a later date.