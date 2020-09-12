OLEAN — For the past six months, Deborah Westcott has shown her mettle by guiding the Genesis House homeless shelter through the uncertainties of the pandemic.
It was with this in mind that the board of Genesis House appointed Westcott to serve as the shelter’s new executive director this week. Westcott began serving as the interim director following the resignation of former executive director Linore Lounsbury in early March.
Pat O’Malley, chairman of the Genesis House board, said Westcott’s leadership over the past half-year was very much needed.
“It’s been a rough six months after Linore stepped down, and then we went into Covid which had so many things attached to it,” O’Malley shared. “Everything was put on hold because of what has been going on around us.”
This included renovation plans for the former Catholic convent on North Union Street which is expected to serve as the new homeless shelter for women and children in the future. In August, the city of Olean Zoning Board of Appeals granted the organization a one-year extension for the process.
In commenting on the search for a new director, O’Malley said the board agreed that Westcott’s experience at the shelter made her the top choice.
“With Debbie’s expertise having worked there for (13 years) and being the case manager” she was the best candidate, O’Malley said. “Her heart is at the Genesis House … and over the past six months she has taken care of all the things that were thrown at us by Covid.”
She said employee Carl McGowen, who earned his master’s degree last year, now serves alongside Westcott as case manager in addition to his duties as manager of the men’s shelter,
“That’s really a neat aspect and they make a good team,” O’Malley said. “We really look forward to a lot of nice things to come now that we’re stabilized.”
The shelter, located on South Barry Street, has had a steady occupancy of homeless and has included a family with two children and single women. O’Malley said the staff expects a surge in homeless occupants when the weather turns colder and the federal government lifts the ban on evictions of people unable to pay rent during the pandemic.
Westcott said she, too, was pleased to be appointed to the position. She noted the facility recently passed state inspections of the shelter and its food pantry.
“The state inspection (and food pantry inspection) went really well,” she said, adding the shelter has to comply with Covid safety standards.
“We have a cleaning station (with masks and hand sanitizers) at the front door, and a cleaning station at the back door,” she explained. “We actually have masks and hand sanitizers throughout the house.”
In addition, temperatures have to be taken every morning for residents and staff.
“We’ve got a great team who are willing to do anything to get things up to par,” she added.
Westcott said she and her husband, Robert, have two grown daughters, April and Cristina, and four grandchildren.
Westcott and O’Malley both noted the upcoming Fall Fundraiser Raffle is hoped to raise funds for the organization, as it was unable to stage other fundraisers, including the gala, due to the pandemic.The geranium sale, which was held as a curbside pick-up event, did receive support from the community but fell short of the usual amount raised.
Therefore, ticket sales for the second annual Fall Fundraiser Raffle are very important.
“So far, we’ve done pretty well with the ticket sale, but we’d sure like to be able to sell them all,” Westcott remarked. “We actually have 78 left, but we can get more printed off if we need to.”
She said the tickets, which can be acquired for a donation of $50, will be drawn at 4 p.m. Oct. 9 during live streaming on Facebook. The top prize is $2,000; the second-place prize is $1,000; and the hird-place prize is $500. In addition, there will be four $100 winners. Tickets can be acquired online at the Genesis House website www.genesishouseofolean.org or on Facebook. For more information, call Genesis House at 373-3354.