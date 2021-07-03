Genesis House annual virtual walk/run registration now open

OLEAN — Officials at Genesis House hope locals will help support the shelter with “your own two feet” this month in the Virtual 5K Walk/Run.
The fundraiser for the homeless shelter continues to take sign-ups for the event that will be held online from 7 a.m. July 14 to 8 p.m. July 18. Participants can complete the provided route anytime between those dates.
Local congregations will display mile markers along the route. Organizers encourage participants to snap a photo of themselves or their team along the route and share on social media.
This year’s theme, 30 Nights of Shelter, has the goal of raising enough funds to cover a month’s worth of shelter costs. At about $100 per night to run our shelter, Genesis House is hoping to raise $3,000.
Visit genesishouseofolean.org/events to register.
Genesis House board member Lauren Caya said the shelter had a new porch recently built by Fidurko Brothers Construction from funds provided by the Manley Trust.
“We have been working hard to get ready for the change in regulations on shelters coming in the future and will have news on that later this summer,” she said.
Reverend Kim Rossi was recently named president of the board, and Carrie Wolf of Christ United Methodist was named vice president.
Pat O’Malley stepped down as chair after four years following another successful geranium sale raising nearly $17,000. Caya said all of their fundraisers go directly towards the daily cost of maintaining the shelter.
“We have also been grateful for the help of the Renodin Foundation,” she said. Renodin funded aftercare expenses for our residents.
Saint Elizabeth Mother Society also provided security deposits, items needed for children to learn remotely, shelving for storage of residents’ items and personal care items for our residents, Caya said.
For more information, visit genesishouseofolean.org, email genhousseassistant@gmail.com or call 373-3354.