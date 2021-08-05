OLEAN — Melissa Yaworksy is now serving as the interim program manager for the Genesis House of Olean, the organization’s board recently announced.
Yaworsky has served on the board for seven years as a representative from the Temple B’Nai Israel community and as the chair of the Development Committee.
Yaworksy resigned from those posts to use her extensive leadership knowledge and experiences to maintain both services and momentum as the board performs a search for a permanent program manager.
Genesis House will have a booth set up during the Aug. 13 StrOlean event for the community to meet staff and volunteers.
For more information, contact Yaworksy at (716) 373-3354.