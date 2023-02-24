BELMONT — The Drama Club at Genesee Valley Central School will present “Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical” on March 10-12 in the school auditorium.
Matilda the Musical is based on the novel by Dahl, author of favorites such as “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “The Witches,” and “James and the Giant Peach.”
Matilda follows the story of a little girl with astonishing wit and intelligence who is unloved by her cruel parents. She impresses her schoolteacher, the highly loveable Miss Honey, but her school life isn’t completely smooth sailing — the school’s mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don’t abide by her rules.
With a cast of 50 students ranging from elementary to senior high, Matilda is a true community effort.
“It’s amazing what our school district and community will do for the drama department,” said the show’s director, Donna Slawson. “We held a community book read of the novel Matilda as well as a community-wide STEAM Carnival fundraiser to support the show. The production involves nearly 100 individuals, including actors, musicians, tech crew, set crew, and more.”
Matilda will be presented at 7 p.m. March 10, 2 and 7 p.m. March 11 and 2 p.m. March 12. The show is free and open to the public.