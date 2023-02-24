"Matilda the Musical"

BELMONT — The Drama Club at Genesee Valley Central School will present “Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical” on March 10-12 in the school auditorium.

Matilda the Musical is based on the novel by Dahl, author of favorites such as “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “The Witches,” and “James and the Giant Peach.”

