BELMONT — The Drama Club at Genesee Valley Central School will present the hit Broadway Musical "Beauty and the Beast" on March 10-12 in the school auditorium.
"Beauty and the Beast" tells the familiar story of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is actually a prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be returned to his former self.
The cast and production team feature students from fifth through 12th grades.
“We have a very young cast,” said Donna Slawson, director of the production. “They have really stepped up to learn their parts and choreography. I am proud of all of our students for dedicating themselves to this production.”
The set pieces for the show were created by a team of teachers and students at Genesee Valley. The Building Science class, under the direction of Jacob Grisewood, designed and constructed the large set pieces, including the castle tower and grand staircase.
Mark Levine, tech teacher at GV, has worked with students to design additional set pieces and props. Amber Christiansen has served as art director, creating lifelike gargoyles, and painting the background and set pieces.
“Without the support and involvement of our entire community, we would not have been able to pull off such an ambitious production," musical director Lindsay Simpson said.
Students at Genesee Valley are contributing to the show in some unique ways.
Seventh-grader Christina McAuley, in collaboration with Christiansen, has created animations that will be shown throughout the production. Students Sophia and Daphne Gugino will run the sound and lights for the show.
Sophia, who is also a Genesee Valley cheerleader, has taken on the role of choreographer for the dance scenes.
Community members have donated set pieces, sewed costumes, and stepped in to help in countless ways.
“I’m super excited about the show,” Slawson said. “I’m also super nervous. It’s been two years since our students have set foot on stage.”
Simpson added, “We can’t wait for an audience again. We are ready to show all the components that have come together for this production. So much work has been put in to grow back our wonderful drama program at Genesee Valley.”
"Beauty and the Beast" will be presented March 10 and 11 at 7 p.m., and March 12 at 2 p.m. The show is free and open to the public.