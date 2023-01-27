BELMONT — Genesee Valley Central School will host a STEAM Carnival on Feb. 10 to showcase student work and include a host of hands-on STEAM activities and demonstrations for families.
Student artwork and projects from a variety of grade-levels will be on display from 4 to 8 p.m., including projects made in the GVCS Innovation Center. The STEAM Carnival will also celebrate literacy and provide free resources for families.
The evening includes a lasagna dinner fundraiser in support of the GVCS Drama Club. Meals are $12 each and can be picked up to-go in the High School Cafeteria from 4 to 6:30 p.m.
Carnival games (and prizes), bounce houses, concessions, and an Escape Room will be available with all proceeds benefiting the GVCS Drama Club. A $10 ticket will provide 10 carnival games plus unlimited bouncing. The Escape Room will be available for $10 per group (maximum of four people).
A number of local organizations will be on hand, including Mascho Homestead Farms, a pasture-based animal farm specializing in farm-to-table products; the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts from St. Bonaventure University with DIY trumpeting elephants and DIY carnival masks; Terra Twin Tiers Science Fair from the University of Pitt-Bradford; and more.
Lindsay Simpson, STEAM and instructional technology specialist, said, “We are excited to see this event return after a COVID hiatus, and it seems like it is coming back bigger than ever. We are excited to have the opportunity to showcase our students' achievements as well as highlight businesses and organizations we are fortunate to have in our community.
He said he hopes families will spend the evening enjoying all that Genesee Valley has to offer and celebrate STEAM learning and creativity as they relate real-life applications.