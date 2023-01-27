STEAM Carnival

BELMONT — Genesee Valley Central School will host a STEAM Carnival on Feb. 10 to showcase student work and include a host of hands-on STEAM activities and demonstrations for families.

Student artwork and projects from a variety of grade-levels will be on display from 4 to 8 p.m., including projects made in the GVCS Innovation Center. The STEAM Carnival will also celebrate literacy and provide free resources for families.

