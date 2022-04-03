BELMONT — Six students have been inducted into the Genesee Valley Central School Chapter of the National Honor Society.
The new inductees, all juniors, are Aria Barnes, daughter of Rebecca Magee; Adison Grusendorf, daughter of Shawn and Holly Grusendorf; Sophia Gugino, daughter of John and Liz Gugino; Lauren Haggstrom, daughter of Todd and Michelle Haggstrom; Raygen Haggstrom, daughter of Carl Haggstrom and Dayna Dunham, and granddaughter of Connie Giannelli; and Brooke Hutchison, daughter of Toma and Brandy Hutchison.
Each inductee was selected based on earning a minimum GPA of 92% throughout high school and on their commitment to the four pillars esteemed by the National Honor Society: scholarship, leadership, service, and character.
The ceremony was facilitated by three senior NHS members: Kimberly Butler, Nathan Slawson and Addison Herring. Genesee Valley alumna Lexi Lombardo, a member of the class of 2016, offered her congratulations to the new members in a pre-recorded video. She spoke on the NHS pillar of service.
“Being of service is the ultimate act for creating a better future,” Lombardo said. “It is the act of giving your time, your skills, and your resources without the expectation of any reciprocation.”
During the ceremony, students were presented with their NHS pins and certificates by NHS advisors Sarah Horne and Kim Douglas, as well as superintendent of the district, Dr. Brian Schmitt, and 7-12 principal Sara Donlon.