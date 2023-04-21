BELMONT — Genesee Valley Central School has announced Lealah Greene as valedictorian of the Class of 2023, while Adison Grusendorf is salutatorian.
Greene, daughter of David and Jackie Greene, will graduate with a cumulative grade point average of 98.32.
Greene has served as Drama Club and Scholastic Challenge President, Secretary of the Robotics club for three years, along with high school band. She has also been part of the Crochet Club, LOTE and Youth and Government.
Greene has participated in the concert and jazz bands since ninth grade. She has been selected to the All-County High School Jazz Band ensemble twice and Concert Band ensemble once. Greene has been involved in multiple Drama Club productions, including “Newsies,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “Matilda.”
After graduation, Greene plans to attend SUNY Oswego to major in Public Relations.
Grusendorf, daughter of Holly and Shawn Grusendorf, will graduate with a cumulative grade point average of 97.92.
Grusendorf has served as President of her class, the High School Student Council, Band and National Honor Society. She has also been a part of the Yearbook Club, prom committee, the morning announcements and Jag Design. Grusendorf’s high school sports career has consisted of indoor and outdoor soccer, basketball, softball, volleyball, swimming, tennis and track and field.
Grusendorf’s musical involvement includes concert, marching and jazz bands, along with drum ensemble. She has been selected for the All-County High School Jazz Band and Concert Band as well as Area All-State. Grusendorf has also starred in lead roles in the productions of “Newsies,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “Matilda.”
After graduation, Grusendorf plans to attend Elmira College to pursue a major in Fashion Merchandising and a minor in Theater as well as to play soccer.