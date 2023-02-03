COUDERSPORT — The former secretary/treasurer of Genesee Township has been charged with theft from the township, accusations which led to her dismissal.

Ashlee Dreas, 38, was charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor counts of theft. Over $3,080 in cash and other items, as well as nearly $1,500 in debit/credit card purchases were stolen from the Potter County township while Dreas had been employed from Oct. 9, 2019 to Dec. 8, 2020.

