Genesee Street water main break

Crews repair a water main break underneath Genesee Street in the Boardmanville neighborhood of Olean on Monday afternoon. The city Department of Public Works reported Monday morning that an emergency water main repair between Inwood Drive and Terrace Street was necessary for a break in the line, temporarily detouring traffic and shutting down water to homes in the area.

 Bob Clark/Olean Times Herald

