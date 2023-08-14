COUDERSPORT, Pa. — A Genesee man has been charged with three camp burglaries in Potter County between May 14 and July 17.
Justin Brian Fuhrer, 36, of Genesee was arrested by Coudersport-based state police for his alleged involvement in six incidents. Police said three burglaries were committed and three dirt bikes were stolen during the burglaries. Fuhrer also passed a counterfeit $100 bill at Kwik Fill in Genesee, and numerous catalytic converters were stolen, police said.
Fuhrer was taken into custody and charged with three counts of burglary, second-degree felonies; three counts each of criminal trespass, theft and receiving stolen property, all third-degree felonies; one count each of theft and receiving stolen property, first-degree misdemeanors; two counts of theft by deception, three counts of theft and three counts of receiving stolen property, second-degree misdemeanors; possession of a small amount of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia, misdemeanors; and two counts of criminal mischief, summary offenses.
He has been committed to Potter County Jail.