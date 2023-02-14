Teen Art Night at Genesee Area Library

GENESEE, Pa. — Potter County residents who are looking for something fun to do this month can head over to the Genesee Area Library for activities everyone in the family can enjoy; not to mention, the Genesee Area Library is a PA Forward Star Program Gold Star award recipient.

Friday is Teen Art Night, where up to eight teens, ages 12 to 18, can get together to create designs with paint and string. Parents can drop off participants at 5 p.m. and promptly pick them back up at 6 p.m. Call the library to see if space is available.

