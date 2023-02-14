GENESEE, Pa. — Potter County residents who are looking for something fun to do this month can head over to the Genesee Area Library for activities everyone in the family can enjoy; not to mention, the Genesee Area Library is a PA Forward Star Program Gold Star award recipient.
Friday is Teen Art Night, where up to eight teens, ages 12 to 18, can get together to create designs with paint and string. Parents can drop off participants at 5 p.m. and promptly pick them back up at 6 p.m. Call the library to see if space is available.
For those ages 10 and up, get ready for a card based adventure game — Munchkin Mania is at the library beginning at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. Players will enjoy a fast-paced, silly game.
Every month the Genesee Area Library hosts the following programs: Tuesday is toddler time from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., and Wednesday is Adult Coloring Club at 10:30 a.m. and again at 4 p.m.
And, did you know that the library has a telescope lending program? Library card holders over the age of 18, who have had privileges for at least a year and are in good standing, can borrow an astronomy kit. Check it out the next time you visit.
The PA Forward Star Library Program, a statewide initiative to redefine the libraries role in the Commonwealth, requires libraries to submit documentation of their efforts, which is reviewed and verified by a committee of peer librarians. Those steps demonstrate that the library has incorporated the five key literacies into their programming and communication.
The Genesee Area Library received its first gold star in 2016 and each year has renewed it by continuing to promote literacy using programming, social media, book displays and more to help their community in five literacy areas: basic, health, financial, information and civic/social.
For more information about the programs available at the library call (814) 228-3328 or stop in during regular business hours.