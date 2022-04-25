WELLSVILLE — There were some big winners in the fishing derby this past weekend, but a Genesee, Pa. boy topped them all.
However, the fish with the biggest payout was the "community fish," which by the end of the Greater Wellsville Trout Derby Sunday had reached a total value of $6,794. At 3 p.m. Sunday the event ended but there was still excitement in the air when the tickets for the community fish were tossed one last time.
When the door opened, a ticket bearing the name of Kayden Kio of Genesee was pulled out.
Like many before him, Kayden had already departed, so Lion Bruce Hand put in a call to the phone number listed on the ticket. In the meantime, the name was looked up in the registration records and it was learned that the winner was only 10 years old and that he had already caught a $25 fish.
When Don Kio answered the phone, Hand asked if he had a son named Kayden. When he replied in the positive, Hand told him, “This is the Lions Club Trout Derby, and your son just won the community fish."
Kio was thrilled and it was decided that he and his son would be returning quickly to Fish Central in Island Park to collect the winnings.
For the half-hour it took the Kios to get back to Wellsville, Lions Club members mused about what it would be like for a 10-year-old to come into such a windfall. Of course, many mothers present thought it should go into a college fund.
Kayden was about to come into possession of $3,397.
That amount is one of the larger payoffs, according to the Lions, who were hosting the annual event for the first time in two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. Tickets for the community fish are just $1 each and, other than at the derby, they could be purchased from a Lion or at the Chamber of Commerce.
Like the other fish it is tagged and placed in the river before the derby. The community fish can be caught at anytime during the derby by any registered fishermen. When it is brought to Fish Central for the removal of the tag, nobody knows its worth until the registered number is looked up to determine its value. Its worth is determined by the number of tickets that have been purchased by that time.
The Kios arrived at Fish Central as the Lions were tearing down, at about 4 p.m. Immediately asked what he planned to do with the money, Kayden said he plans to buy a dirt bike.
Lion Al Mosher stepped forward to hand the check to the youth as Kayden's father and sister, Marissa, lined up in front of the Lions Club logo.
Kayden is the son of Don Kio and Sheila Prouty. It was his first time at the derby and he plans on returning next year. His father has attended previous derbies but has never caught a money fish.
While Kayden took home half the pot on the top fish prize, the other half goes to the Lions’ Club Charities, which benefits the entire community.
According to the Lions Club's Dean Arnold, who headed up this year’s event, “It was a great success. We didn’t have any problems and the weather has been awesome.”
There were also more sponsorships than in previous years with Bokman of Wellsville and Gildner and Associates each sponsoring $1,000 fish.
“We even had someone come in (Sunday) to sponsor a fish,” Arnold said.
The two fish sponsored by Bokman were caught by Brian Benz and Cody Sebastion, respectively.
Fish tagged at $500 each were caught by Eric Case in memory of Lazlo Szabo, Quentin Case in memory of departed Lions members, Jeff Studer for the employees of Curtiss-Wright and Julia Becker for Curtiss-Wright.
During the derby, 266 of the 450 tagged fish placed in the water were caught for a total payout of more than $20,000.
“In the 33 years I’ve been around this event that’s the most fish I’ve ever seen caught on the first day,” said Mosher, noting that nearly 200 fish were caught on Saturday.
A Henry .30-30 rifle donated by Gaylord’s Guns and Ammo of Andover was won by Dave Miller of Elmira.
The unofficial number of fishermen in the Derby was around 1,280, making it a great day for the Lions and the fishermen.