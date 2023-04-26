OLEAN — The City of Olean Youth and Recreation Department will host a dance featuring the band Generations from 6-9 p.m. Saturday at the John Ash Community Center, 112 N. Barry St.
Tickets are $8 each or $15 for a couple. Tickets are available presale at the center from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. today and Friday, as well as at the door. Refreshments are available for purchase, and BYOB.
Youth and Rec Coordinator Kris Shewairy reported more than 70 presale tickets have been sold, and organizers hope to have more than 100 attendees.