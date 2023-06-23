ELLICOTTVILLE — The Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce announces the return of the Gazebo Series, inviting the community out to the Village Gazebo every Thursday evening for free, live entertainment.
Sponsored by Niagara Label Company, the popular celebration on the summer events list the Ellicottville Gazebo Series attracts families – and even their pets – to gather together. Bring blankets and lawn chairs, frosty beverages and a snack or two and enjoy a different musical act each week at 7 p.m.
Although the Gazebo Series generally takes place on Thursdays, this year’s series will open with an exceptional live theater performance on Friday, June 30. Get ready for a step back in time, as “Grease” takes over the gazebo!
Best known for its hit 1978 film adaptation starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, selections from the 1972 stage musical “Grease” will be performed by a Buffalo group, bringing nostalgic songs and dances to local fans.
This special performance is free to attend The show begins at 7 p.m.
The Friday performance will also act as the kick-off event for Ellicottville’s Summer Music Festival, welcoming visitors near and far for a holiday weekend of great music.
Starting July 6, the Gazebo Series will return to its regular Thursday evenings with the following musical acts booked:
July 6 – Cami Clune.
July 13 – Brianna Blankenship & Dan Roche.
July 20 – Party Squad.
July 27 – Jess & The Mess.
Aug. 3 – Amy Frost with ASP.