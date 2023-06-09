BRADFORD, Pa. — David Gatesman has been named executive director of practice management for Upper Allegheny Health System, parent company of Olean (N.Y.) General Hospital and Bradford Regional Medical Center.
In this role, Gatesman will be responsible for the oversight of UAHS’ physician practices that employs more than 30 medical providers across multiple specialties and hundreds of physician practice employees.
Gatesman’s healthcare experience spans over 25 years in various vice president and director roles in organizations across the nation. His most recent position was at Wellspan York Hospital in York, where he held the title of director of operations, perioperative services and patient transport.
“His clinical experience in a multitude of roles as well as his leadership capabilities make David a perfect match for the needs in our physician network,” said Dr. Jill Owens, president of UAHS. “Our physician recruitment efforts have been a high point over the course of the past few years. I know David is the right person for continuing the job of recruiting new providers and specialists, along with removing access barriers and improving patient experience.”
This is a homecoming of sorts for Gatesman, who grew up in Bradford, graduating from Bradford Central Christian High School. He even got his start in healthcare at BRMC when he attended the BRMC School of Radiography.
“It’s great to be back," Gatesman said. "I can’t wait to continue helping turn the needle in a positive direction with providing quality healthcare for our Bradford and Olean communities."
He said the progress made at UAHS in the last year has been impressive and is what drew him back to the area.
"I wanted to be a part of the progress and help to improve the healthcare experience for our patients, their families, our team members and our providers," he said.
Gatesman earned his bachelor’s degree in business management from what is now Houghton University and earned his master’s degree from University of Phoenix in business administration.