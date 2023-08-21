Average gasoline prices in New York rose 0.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.88/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,118 stations in New York.
Most outlets in Olean remained at $3.95/g for 87 octane on Monday. The price in Bradford, Pa. remained at a fraction less than $3.75/g, while gasoline at Seneca Nation outlets, which pay no state or federal gas taxes, were in the $3.30s per gallon.
Prices in New York are 23.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 32.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 2.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.297 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state to begin the week was $3.25/g while the highest was $4.69/g, a difference of $1.44/g.
The national average price of gasoline was unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.82/g Monday. The national average is up 26.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 4.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices include Buffalo at $3.88/g, unchanged from last week; Syracuse at $3.86/g, down 2.6 cents per gallon from last week; and Rochester at $3.91/g, up 2 cents.
“The national average price of gasoline eked out a small decline over the last week, with some states seeing a drop of 5-10 cents per gallon, while new issues in some states, like Arizona, have caused prices to jump notably in others,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With California facing a deluge of water from Tropical Storm Hilary, some level of refinery problems that could impact gasoline prices could arise, and with eyes on a more active Atlantic, the next few weeks will bring additional volatility to what motorists can expect at the pump.”