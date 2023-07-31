Average gasoline prices in New York have risen 12 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.78/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,118 stations in the state.
Prices in New York are 13.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 68.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has jumped 15.5 cents in the last week and stands at $3.99 per gallon.
In Olean, the price for 87 octane was up to $3.859/g over the weekend but retreated to slightly less than $3.80/g on Monday.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state to start the week was $2.99/g while the highest was $4.49/g, a difference of $1.50/g.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 16.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.72/g Monday. The national average is up 21.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 45.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled across the country.
Other areas in the state and their current gas prices include Buffalo at $3.76/g, up 12 cents from last week; Syracuse at $3.75/g, up 13.6 cents; and Rochester at $3.79/g, up 9.5 cents per gallon from last week.
In Bradford, Pa., the price was up to a fraction less than $3.90/g on Monday.
“Gas prices suddenly soared over the last week due to heat-related refinery outages that impacted some of the largest refineries in the country, at a time when summer gasoline demand peaks and as gasoline inventories slid to their lowest July level since 2015,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
In addition, he said, oil prices surged to their highest level in months, rising to over $80 per barrel due to the strategic petroleum reserve releases coming to an end and concerns over cuts in supply from Saudi Arabia and Russia, the second and third largest oil producers in the world.
“Motorists have seen average gasoline and diesel prices rise at the fastest pace in over a year, but the rise seen in the last week should now start slowing,” De Haan said. “However, as we get ever closer to the peak of hurricane season, any new issues could easily push the national average over $4 per gallon for the first time in 2023.
“Drivers may want to brace for potentially higher prices yet,” he added.