Average gasoline prices in New York fell 2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.61/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 6,118 stations in New York.
The price for 87 octane gasoline at most outlets in Olean remained at just less than $3.70/g on Monday.
Prices in New York were 3.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stood at nearly $1.30/gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel fell 3.2 cents in the last week and stood at $3.94 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state to begin the week was $2.89/g while the highest was $4.59/g, a difference of $1.70/g. Seneca-owned outlets west of Olean were in the $2.80s, although some locations were offering weekly sale prices down in the $2.70s recently.
The national average price of gasoline was unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.51/g Monday. The national average was down 14.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stood about $1.06 per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
Historical gasoline prices in New York and the national average going back 10 years:
• May 22, 2022: $4.90/g (U.S. average: $4.57/g)
• May 22, 2021: $3.05/g (U.S.: $3.03/g)
• May 22, 2020: $2.17/g (U.S.: $1.95/g)
• May 22, 2019: $2.94/g (U.S.: $2.85/g)
• May 22, 2018: $3.06/g (U.S.: $2.95/g)
• May 22, 2017: $2.49/g (U.S.: $2.35/g)
• May 22, 2016: $2.41/g (U.S.: $2.28/g)
• May 22, 2015: $2.85/g (U.S.: $2.74/g)
• May 22, 2014: $3.87/g (U.S.: $3.65/g)
• May 22, 2013: $3.75/g (U.S.: $3.66/g)
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices include Buffalo at $3.68/g, down 1 cent from a week ago; Syracuse at $3.64/g, down 2.3 cents; Rochester at $3.69/g, down 1.1 cents; and Bradford, Pa., at $3.699/g.
"In the run up to Memorial Day, the national average price of gas has seen little overall movement over the last week," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "We've seen more states see prices climb than fall, which has been driven by oil's volatility as debt ceiling discussions are ongoing."
De Haan believes prices will rise slightly as Memorial Day comes closer, especially if there are positive developments in the debt ceiling discussions in Washington, D.C., but pessimism could drive prices slightly lower.
"I continue to be optimistic that the national average will remain under $4 per gallon for most of, if not the entire summer, with Americans spending a combined $1.6 billion less on gasoline over Memorial Day weekend this year compared to last," he said.