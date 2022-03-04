OLEAN — Gasoline industry experts had been warning that the price of a gallon could exceed $4 by Memorial Day weekend.
In Olean and throughout the region, the price per gallon for 87 Octane roared past $4 before the first weekend in March.
Thursday morning commuters saw $4.199/g at most outlets in the city, an increase of 35 cents overnight. The most-posted gasoline price was $3.799 a week ago.
Five-dollar-a-gallon gas is not out of the question, according to one analyst.
Yahoo! Finance reported that Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said, “I wish that we’ve peaked. I think we’re a long way from that. Unfortunately, on an average year, gas prices go up 25 to as much as 75 cents a gallon between March and Memorial Day.”
De Haan tweeted Thursday that gas hit $5/g in San Francisco: “For the first time ever a US city has breached the $5/gal per gallon average.”
He also tweeted, “For those who think this #gasprice spike is somehow unique to only the United States and that the prez is the one somehow deciding to raise prices, it is a *global* price spike because of loss of oil from a major producer (Russia).”
In New York, the average price per gallon for regular gasoline was $3.923. The lowest prices per gallon were right around $3.16 to $3.20 at Native-owned gas stations, including those operated by the Senecas. The last time New York state averaged more than $4/g was in July of 2008.
The average price per gallon in the United States, as of Thursday afternoon, was $3.757/g.
In Pennsylvania, the average price per gallon was $3.921 on Thursday.
AAA reported Thursday that an increase in demand, alongside a reduction in total supply, is contributing to price hikes, but increasing oil prices continue to play a leading role in pushing prices higher.
“Pump prices will likely continue to rise as crude prices continue to climb,” AAA said in a press release. “Crude prices continue to surge as the conflict between Ukraine and Russia continues to bring uncertainty to the market.”
The International Energy Agency (IEA) has coordinated a release of 60 million barrels of crude oil from its 31 member countries’ strategic reserves, including the U.S., Germany, Canada, South Korea and Mexico.
The announcement of the release did not detail the amount of each contribution from each country, but half of the release — 30 million barrels — is expected to come from the U.S. Nevertheless, the pricing impact from the announcement was limited given that the amount of oil is small in comparison to the amount of oil that flows daily from Russia.
The IEA reported this week that Russia exports represent about 12% of global trade. AAA said a potential ban of crude imports from Russia to the U.S. or other countries will likely cause prices to continue to rise to reflect more risk of disruption to tight global oil supplies.
Meanwhile, many area residents who commented on an Olean Times Herald Facebook post on spiking gas prices laid blame on President Joe Biden’s policies to veer the U.S. away from fossil fuels.
Republicans are also going on the attack, using rising gasoline prices and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to attack the president for losing the initiative on U.S. energy independence.
The Hill reported that Republicans have excoriated Biden over his decision to nix the Keystone XL pipeline and pause or delay oil and gas leasing on public lands. However, as The Hill reports, when Biden revoked the permit, the pipeline was only about 8% complete, and the company behind it said in 2020 that it didn’t expect the vessel to deliver energy until 2023.
Also, despite rising oil prices in the past year, American oil companies have been reluctant invest heavily in new pumping operations because of volatility caused by the waves of the coronavirus pandemic.
Nevertheless, Biden and the Democrats have pushed green energy initiatives while projecting hostility toward fossil fuel operations, a stance that experts say could cost them politically as Americans struggle with prices not just with gasoline but with heating and then cooling their homes.
U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, joined GOP colleagues Thursday is demanding that Biden “exercise real leadership and unleash America’s natural resources now. Not only is it crucial for our national security, it is vital for the American people who are suffering from the pain of inflation.”
A letter from Republican congressman lays out the following actions:
• Implement meaningful permitting reform that removes unnecessary delays and bureaucratic obstacles to constructing new, modern energy infrastructure.
• Increase energy resource production on federal lands.
• Reduce the regulatory uncertainty that prevents construction of new oil and natural gas infrastructure, including pipelines and liquified natural gas export terminals.
• Develop a new national rare earth and critical mineral policy that ends reliance on China and Russia.
• Pause all new discretionary regulatory policy activity and actions that would negatively impact the oil and gas sector until the Russian invasion of Ukraine is over, and global oil and natural gas markets have stabilized.
• End climate activism by federal agencies and order financial regulators to keep to their statutory mission.