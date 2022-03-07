The price for gasoline in Olean jumped another 20 cents Monday to nearly $4.40 per gallon for 87 octane, while the statewide average rose nearly 47 cents per gallon in the last week, according to GasBuddy.
Diesel fuel stood at just under $5 per gallon at most outlets in Olean.
The average price in New York for 87 octane gas was $4.24/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,118 stations in the state. Prices in New York are 66 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.42/g higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state on Sunday was $3.54/g while the highest was $5.39/g, a difference of $1.85/g.
In Bradford, Pa., the price for 87 octane also jumped 20 cents to just under $4.40/g, while diesel fuel was at just under $5.20/g.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 46.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.06/g Monday — just 4 cents short of a record. The national average is up 61.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.29/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.
The record of $4.10/g for a national average does not account for inflation — in today’s terms, the record price recorded in 2008 would be equal to about $5.24 after accounting for inflation.
Meanwhile, The Associated Press reported that prices are even higher in Europe, averaging 1.75 euros per liter last week, according to the European Commission, the equivalent of $7.21/g in the United States.
“There are few words to describe the unprecedented rise in gasoline prices over the last week, with massive spikes coast to coast in both gasoline and diesel prices, as oil prices jump to their highest since 2008,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said. “Forget the $4 per gallon mark, the nation will soon set new all-time record highs and we could push closer to a national average of $4.50/g.”
He said California could be heading for $5.50/g with more stations charging $6 and higher.
“We’ve never been in this situation before, with this level of uncertainty,” he said. “As we lose a major global producer (Russia) under the weight of deserving bipartisan sanctions for invading a sovereign country, the cost is high. Americans will be feeling the pain of the rise in prices for quite some time, with little good news foreseen.”
AP reported that energy prices, which were rising well before the Russian invasion, are contributing to the worst inflation that Americans have seen in 40 years, easily outpacing higher wages. Consumer prices jumped 7.5% in January, compared with a year earlier, and analysts predict a 7.9% increase when the government reports February figures later this week.
Benchmark U.S. crude surged to $130 a barrel overnight, then moderated to around $119, a 3% gain, in afternoon trading. The international price rocketed to $139 before falling back to about $123 a barrel, while major U.S. stock indexes were down more than 2%.
While the U.S. is the world’s largest oil producer — ahead of Saudi Arabia and Russia — it is also the biggest oil consumer, and it can’t meet that staggering demand with domestic crude alone.
AP reported the U.S. imported 245 million barrels of oil from Russia last year — about 8% of all U.S. oil imports — up from 198 million barrels in 2020. That’s less than the U.S. gets from Canada or Mexico but more than it imported last year from Saudi Arabia.
The brutal Russian attack on Ukraine has increased calls even from Democrats to cut off Russia from the money it gets from oil and natural gas exports. President Joe Biden has been reluctant to ban Russian oil, fearing it could further fuel inflation heading into the midterm elections this November.